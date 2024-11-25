Residents of Canonsburg will face a slight tax increase in 2025. The borough’s 2025 spending plan was adopted Monday by each of the six members of council in attendance. Councilman Eric Miller was absent. Borough Manager Billie Bilko said the budget is the same as the tentative $6,662,043 spending approved in November and includes slight increases in the general fund and fire tax. The millage for the general fund increased by .1 of a mill to 3.84 mills while the fire tax was raised .164 mills. The budget’s total millage is 5.028 mills. The annual tax increase for the average homeowner is less than $40. “I think the budget was a good job done by all of us,” said Rich ...
Ground has been broken on AMVETS’ new national headquarters at the former Beth Israel Synagogue in Washington. A ceremony was held Tuesday at the property at 265 North Ave. The $525,000 sale of the synagogue to AMVETS was finalized in June.The national veterans organization will move its ...
The former U.S. Postal Service employee who commandeered a mail truck and drove it the wrong way on Interstate 79 near Waynesburg early last year pleaded guilty to all charges Tuesday and will be admitted to a specialized drug treatment court. Tyler Aiello Floro, 37, appeared in the Greene ...
During the 13 years that it existed, the Washington Community Arts and Cultural Center was known in shorthand as Wash Arts. Now, almost 10 years after Wash Arts folded, the name is being revived for a new, Washington-based arts group with a similar mission. Artist Allison Evans, an Avella ...
The Jefferson-Morgan wrestling team got its first win of the year and knocked South Park from the ranks of the unbeaten in the process. Landon Heath (285 pounds), Payton Bastian (160), Colton Humphreys (139) and Eli Lingenfield (127) won by fall to lead Jefferson-Morgan past South Park, 52-8, ...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandin Cummings came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points — the most this season by an ACC freshman — and Pitt left Eastern Kentucky behind in the second half to win 96-56 Wednesday night. Cummings, whose previous high was 12, was 10-of-13 shooting, ...
Name: Colin Whyte School: West Greene Grade: Junior Sport: Wrestling Whyte’s week: In his debut as a heavyweight wrestler, Whyte won the Chartiers-Houston Invitational title Saturday. He secured a 1-0 decision over Mt. Lebanon’s Ben Lloyd in the championship match. The victory ...
The great misadventure began before the journey to Springfield, Mass., in a Pittsburgh parking garage. I shoved a blanket into my already-stuffed tote bag, breaking the handle. Both suitcases were brimming over with formal wear – to a wedding, we were heading – and other necessities and ...
Children who attend St. John’s Catholic Preschool in McMurray entertained residents of The Waters of McMurray Senior Living with a Thanksgiving skit recently. “One of our part-time resident aides, Anna Cooper, also works at the preschool and she thought the residents would enjoy getting ...