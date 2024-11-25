Residents of Canonsburg will face a slight tax increase in 2025. The borough’s 2025 spending plan was adopted Monday by each of the six members of council in attendance. Councilman Eric Miller was absent. Borough Manager Billie Bilko said the budget is the same as the tentative $6,662,043 spending approved in November and includes slight increases in the general fund and fire tax. The millage for the general fund increased by .1 of a mill to 3.84 mills while the fire tax was raised .164 mills. The budget’s total millage is 5.028 mills. The annual tax increase for the average homeowner is less than $40. “I think the budget was a good job done by all of us,” said Rich ...