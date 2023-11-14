close

Uniontown man facing attempted homicide charge

State police charged a Uniontown man with attempted homicide following accusations that he deliberately hit another man with his car and attempted to attack him with a crowbar. The charges stem from an incident Thursday night at the Sheetz on Grindstone Road in Redstone Township. Police were called to the parking lot at about 10:20 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, Bernard Geisel Jr., 42, attacked Kary Groves with a crowbar as Groves exited the convenience store. Geisel apparently got into his car and drove toward Groves, hitting him, court documents allege. A witness told police that Geisel hit a pillar, which prevented him from driving over Groves. Geisel instead got out ...

One in custody following Washington shooting

Washington police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting another man in the leg during an attempted robbery Sunday morning. Police arrested Ross Goldstone, 26, of North Carolina, for his alleged involvement, but the shooter’s identity remains unknown to police. According to the criminal complaint, at 10:30 a.m. police were called to the Family Dollar at 130 Highland Ave, where Nahzier Muhammad, 25, of Washington, was found lying on the floor. Police said Muhammad was taken by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Surveillance footage showed Goldstone and the unknown suspect arrived while Muhammad was at the laundromat next door to the Family ...

Community foundation awards $250,000 in capacity-building grants

The Washington County Community Foundation recently awarded $250,000 in capacity-building grants to 23 organizations from a variety of component funds. Capacity-building is defined as any activity that increases the nonprofit’s operational, programmatic, financial or organizational ...

How to prepare for winter storms

Winter arrives with fanfare as Christmas, Chanukah and New Year’s Eve all take place within days of the first day of the season. Parties and shopping may distract people from the weather around them, but after resolutions are made and the decorations are packed away, it’s not long before ...

Wesley Health Center offers free healthcare to everyone

This year, the mission started by Wesley United Methodist Church, Wesley Health Center, is celebrating 30 years of free health care. “Wesley Health Center started out providing health care free to those who didn’t have health insurance, but then when Obamacare came along, many were ...

Steelers’ Kazee suspended for remainder of season

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the season for what the league described as "repeated violations" of rules designed to protect player safety. The ruling, issued by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon ...

Pirates bolster rotation, add lefty Perez

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates added another veteran left-hander to fill out their starting rotation, agreeing Monday with Martín Pérez on an $8 million, one-year deal. The agreement with the 32-year-old, who won a World Series with Texas in November, is pending a physical, a ...

Steelers turn to Rudolph to guide offense

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning to Mason Rudolph at quarterback in hopes of salvaging their season. Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Rudolph, a six-year veteran who hasn't started a meaningful game since 2021, will start on Saturday ...

OP-ED: Schools should drop the obsession with gender identity

Let's make a deal. American parents stop harassing schools over library books that deal sympathetically with differences in sexual preference. And America's schools stop withholding information about a student's said preference from the parents.First, the ugly clashes over offerings at school ...

Greene Conservation District honors nine at annual awards ceremony

The Greene County Conservation District honored nine recipients during its annual awards ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Valley View Farm. Awards recognize those in the county who have shown an outstanding commitment to soil and water conservation. Honorees for 2023 included Jim Willis, ...

