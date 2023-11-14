State police charged a Uniontown man with attempted homicide following accusations that he deliberately hit another man with his car and attempted to attack him with a crowbar. The charges stem from an incident Thursday night at the Sheetz on Grindstone Road in Redstone Township. Police were called to the parking lot at about 10:20 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, Bernard Geisel Jr., 42, attacked Kary Groves with a crowbar as Groves exited the convenience store. Geisel apparently got into his car and drove toward Groves, hitting him, court documents allege. A witness told police that Geisel hit a pillar, which prevented him from driving over Groves. Geisel instead got out ...

Washington police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting another man in the leg during an attempted robbery Sunday morning. Police arrested Ross Goldstone, 26, of North Carolina, for his alleged involvement, but the shooter’s identity remains unknown to police. According to the criminal complaint, at 10:30 a.m. police were called to the Family Dollar at 130 Highland Ave, where Nahzier Muhammad, 25, of Washington, was found lying on the floor. Police said Muhammad was taken by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Surveillance footage showed Goldstone and the unknown suspect arrived while Muhammad was at the laundromat next door to the Family ...