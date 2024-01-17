The Cecil Township board of supervisors approved a conditional use application for a 48,000-square-foot pickleball and badminton event center in Lawrence. The center, which will be located along Mayview Road, across from Hills-Hendersonville Elementary School, will offer year-round pickleball play on 16 indoor courts, five of which can be used for badminton. The sports complex will also house a restaurant and locker rooms, eight ping pong tables for table tennis events, pool tables and dart boards, said Wayne Dollard, a national and U.S. Open mixed doubles pickleball champion who owns Level Up Pickelball, LLC, in Canonsburg, and who proposed the facility last year, after locals noted ...