The Cecil Township board of supervisors approved a conditional use application for a 48,000-square-foot pickleball and badminton event center in Lawrence. The center, which will be located along Mayview Road, across from Hills-Hendersonville Elementary School, will offer year-round pickleball play on 16 indoor courts, five of which can be used for badminton. The sports complex will also house a restaurant and locker rooms, eight ping pong tables for table tennis events, pool tables and dart boards, said Wayne Dollard, a national and U.S. Open mixed doubles pickleball champion who owns Level Up Pickelball, LLC, in Canonsburg, and who proposed the facility last year, after locals noted ...
If you’ve driven anywhere in Southwestern Pennsylvania in the past few weeks, you’ve likely had to dodge a pothole or two – or 10. The winter’s frequent temperature swings and bitter cold snaps are to blame for potholes taking a toll on roads. They’re inevitable, said Melissa ...
The North Strabane man who shot and killed a bald eagle in Washington County last year pleaded guilty in federal court, but won’t serve any prison time after negotiating a plea bargain with prosecutors. Rodney Thomas pleaded guilty Monday morning to one count of violating the federal Bald ...
The city of Washington is once again hosting an event that offsets the doldrums of winter while celebrating the spirit of Valentine’s Day. A Local Love Cocoa Tour is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and this year’s celebration figures to be bigger and better than the 2023 ...
Name: Jake Wright School: Trinity Sport: Wrestling Class: Freshman Wright’s week: The Hillers’ 114-pounder had one of the biggest wins in his first year of wrestling at the varsity level in earning a 5-2 decision over Bethel Park’s Pierce Reinhart in the final bout last Saturday ...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jaland Lowe scored 20 points, Blake Hinson added 16 and Pittsburgh held off North Carolina State for a 67-64 victory Wednesday night. Ishmael Leggett's layup gave Pitt a 62-60 lead with 3:40 left and the Panthers led the rest of the way. A pair of Lowe free throws ...
Stellanie Loutsion led five Washington & Jefferson players in double figures with 23 points and the Presidents cruised to a 91-71 victory over visiting Geneva in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Wednesday. W&J (16-1, 20-2), which is in first place ...
By Leslie Ridge, Megan Hegedus and Joanna Dragan January marks the 20th annual National Stalking Awareness Month (NSAM), an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this criminal, traumatic, and dangerous victimization. Stalking impacts nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men in the ...
The latest installment of Greene County's Seed to Supper program will begin in March. The Seed to Supper program was created by Master Gardeners in Oregon and adopted by the Penn State Master Gardeners in 2020. The program has been updated to reflect the climate, soil, etc., unique to ...