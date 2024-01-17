Waynesburg alumna Candice Buchanan, a reference librarian in the history and genealogy section at the Library of Congress,will appear at Waynesburg University’s Crosby Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in Alumni Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. Buchanan’s lecture, “We Will Do Great Things: Waynesburg’s Early Female Alumnae and the Success of Coeducation,” will explore the history of Waynesburg University through the stories of its earliest students and faculty. The lecture will focus on women’s experiences in collegiate education during the university’s first 75 years, from 1849-1924. Buchanan grew up in Waynesburg and received an early education in ...