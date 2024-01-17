The vice president of the new trash hauling company servicing the city of Washington came to Thursday’s council meeting to address various concerns. Ben Woods told council that Big’s Sanitation just completed its fifth week as Washington’s trash hauler. “The first week went really well,” he said. “The second week, we ran into weather and some other issues and it got a little rocky. We have continued communication with the officials of the city. We have crews in here on a daily basis. We try to resolve all issues within 24 hours.” Woods said Thursday there were three “misses” that day, two of which were resolved the same day and the other was expected to be ...
State police charged a Bentleyville man last week after a dozen dogs were seized from his home. Frederick A. Frameli, 73, faces nearly 100 charges including more than 20 felonies of aggravated cruelty to animals. An investigation into Frameli began in December when a manager at Hidden Valley Animal Clinic in Peters Township called police after Frameli appeared for an appointment. According to the criminal complaint, Frameli brought in two dogs that the clinic found to be emaciated and “abnormally small.” Police learned that Frameli had several additional appointments scheduled at Hidden Valley. In early January, Frameli brought two more dogs that were found to be in poor ...
An argument at a Redstone Township home led to the Thursday morning stabbing death of a 24-year-old man. Shawn Hriscisce of Redstone was found dead on the porch of 529 Hilltop Ave around midnight, according to state police. During a Thursday press conference, Trooper Kalee Barnhart said ...
Washington County officials are making progress in returning many government and courthouse services back to normal following the cyberattack that shuttered operations last week. The immediate focus after officials shut down the county’s computer system on Jan. 24 was to restore operations ...
The pending merger between Washington Health System and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) has the backing of U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler. Reschenthaler on Wednesday sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission in support of Washington Health System’s proposed affiliation with ...
By Joe Tuscano For the Observer-Reporter newsroom@observer-reporter.com ROGERSVILLE -- In basketball, revenge is best served on the other team's court. Just ask Monessen, which was handed a dispiriting loss to West Greene Jan. 24 on its home court, turning the Class A Section 2 race into ...
Avery Molek and Jack Lochran combined for 43 points, powering Chartiers-Houston to an 86-68 upset of visiting Fort Cherry in a Class 2A Section 4 boys basketball game Friday night. The Bucs (8-3, 15-5) had their best offensive game of the season and put five players into double figures, led ...
By Dave Bates For the Observer-Reporter The cold months are upon us. Duh, Dave. Like we didn’t know that from looking at the thermometer bottoming out the last week or two, listening to school delays and closings and generally reaching for a pair of long-handled underwear before daring to ...
By Leslie Ridge, Megan Hegedus and Joanna Dragan January marks the 20th annual National Stalking Awareness Month (NSAM), an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this criminal, traumatic, and dangerous victimization. Stalking impacts nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men in the ...
Getting a doctor's appointment for an urgent issue like the flu or COVID may not be a problem these days, but anyone trying to become established as a new patient with a family doctor may be in for a long wait. The United States is facing a shortage of primary care physicians (PCPs), which ...