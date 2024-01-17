The vice president of the new trash hauling company servicing the city of Washington came to Thursday’s council meeting to address various concerns. Ben Woods told council that Big’s Sanitation just completed its fifth week as Washington’s trash hauler. “The first week went really well,” he said. “The second week, we ran into weather and some other issues and it got a little rocky. We have continued communication with the officials of the city. We have crews in here on a daily basis. We try to resolve all issues within 24 hours.” Woods said Thursday there were three “misses” that day, two of which were resolved the same day and the other was expected to be ...