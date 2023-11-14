DONORA – The borough hopes to build a new public works garage and has applied for Local Share Account grants from the county and the state to help in that effort. Borough Administrator Michael Thornton said the borough is seeking a $500,000 grant from the county and $1 million from the state. The funding should cover the price of the project, but the borough has committed up to $100,000 for cost overruns. The current building at Donora Industrial Park, 470 Galiffa Drive, does not have enough space to hold some of the borough’s equipment. A new facility would be built on a lot off of Scott Street to accommodate those assets. “We have a lot of assets like a street sweeper ...