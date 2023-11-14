DONORA – The borough hopes to build a new public works garage and has applied for Local Share Account grants from the county and the state to help in that effort. Borough Administrator Michael Thornton said the borough is seeking a $500,000 grant from the county and $1 million from the state. The funding should cover the price of the project, but the borough has committed up to $100,000 for cost overruns. The current building at Donora Industrial Park, 470 Galiffa Drive, does not have enough space to hold some of the borough’s equipment. A new facility would be built on a lot off of Scott Street to accommodate those assets. “We have a lot of assets like a street sweeper ...
MONONGAHELA Aggravated assault: Shannel Marie Dessell, 37, of Monongahela, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault after Monongahela police said she resisted arrest when an officer approached her in the 300 block of West Main Street about a warrant on Dec. 23. Police said Dessell kicked one officer in the chest and bit another one in the leg during the encounter. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
The North Strabane man accused of shooting and killing a bald eagle with a pellet gun near Hickory earlier this year appears to be negotiating a plea deal with federal prosecutors in order to resolve the case. Online court records show that Rodney Thomas is expected to appear for a combined ...
The number of new flu and COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continued climbing during the week ending Saturday, but the sharp increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases has shown signs of slowing. Influenza cases in Pennsylvania have been “rapidly” increasing during the flu season ...
A car found submerged in the Monongahela River near Point Marion on Sunday has been identified as a vehicle stolen more than 15 years ago. State police said two fishermen located the vehicle near the Point Marion boat launch while using a fish finder instrument on their boat. The fishermen ...
Belle Vernon’s Elijah Brown placed second, Burgettstown had four place winners and Jefferson-Morgan had one wrestler reach the podium in the MyHOUSE Trojan Wars on Saturday at Chambersburg High School. Brown dropped a 2-1 decision to Owen J. Roberts’ Sam Gautreau in the 172-pound final. ...
CANONSBURG – Andrew Binni’s morning and evening didn’t go as planned, but he had a solid afternoon. The Canon-McMillan senior dropped a 6-1 decision to Manuel Saldate of Slam Academy, Nev., to finish fourth in the 127-pound weight class Saturday night at Canon-McMillan High School in the ...
Binni celebrate.jpg Jonathan Guth/Observer-Reporter Canon-McMillan senior Andrew Binni celebrates after pinning Cole Martin of Stauntion River, Va., on Friday evening in the quarterfinals of the 127-pound weight class in the 56th annual Powerade Wrestling Tournament. With the win, Binni ...
Let's make a deal. American parents stop harassing schools over library books that deal sympathetically with differences in sexual preference. And America's schools stop withholding information about a student's said preference from the parents.First, the ugly clashes over offerings at school ...
The following property transfers have been recorded through Dec. 21 in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office. Center Township Justin C. Orndoff, et al., to Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, ½ Acre, Coal, $75,000.00 (12-15-23) Cumberland Township Stephanie L. Chambers to Stephanie L. ...